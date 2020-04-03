Memorial Health has mobile ER ready as COVID-19 cases rise

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have seen a tent set up outside Memorial Health’s Emergency Department. It was donated to them by Chatham Emergency Services to help during the coronavirus pandemic.
The tent will be used to serve patients as the number of infected people rises.
While it looks like just an ordinary tent, if you step inside you’ll see it’s Memorial Health’s pop-up mobile ER. This will be used if and when a surge of coronavirus patients comes through.
Construction is still underway, but the tent is ready for when it’s needed with power and running water. Emergency Department leaders say it will be used to serve their less sick COVID-19 patients to make space in the hospital for severe cases. Although it creates room, patients will still get the same care from ER nurses and doctors and can even get x-rays, EKGs, and more.
“It’s a scary reality, but I mean this is what we signed up for as emergency room nurses. We want to be there whenever the community needs us most and so to be able to have a structure like this that can be available whenever the times get scary, I mean, it makes me very proud," said Clinical Director Lori Conaway.
ER leaders say this mobile ER won’t be used until they hit a particular trigger in volume numbers. They say they have been seeing a lot of patients with respiratory issues and said it’s no question the virus is spreading in our community.
“There is very much, a sense of false security," said Dr. Jay Goldstein, Medical Director of the Emergency Department. "We are seeing patients from mild, comes in with cough, cold congestion and viral illness that you believe has it but again you’re not testing them, all the way to the ones that were intubated and we’re intubating patients rapidly. And it seems that the volume is starting to tick up. We think that it’s a wave that’s coming across the state and we think that we’re, it might be us next so we’re doing everything that we can to be prepared.”
The tent is just one part of their plan. Leaders say they’ll be ready and will do what’s necessary to protect our community.
