No statewide shelter in place order given in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - While the governors of Georgia, Florida, and even North Carolina have enacted shelter in place orders for their entire states, South Carolina’s Governor McMaster has not followed suit.
It’s been one week since several Lowcountry mayors sent a letter to Governor McMaster in support of a state wide shelter in place order. While they haven’t gotten that result, all non-essential businesses have closed, while grocery stores and similar businesses stay open.
“I still think he should,” said Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka.
The mayors of Bluffton and Beaufort still want the order to come from the state.
“To do better we need to give citizens a lot more clarity," said Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling.
Governor McMaster set an executive order this week that closed down non-essential businesses across the state.
The order closed all entertainment, recreational, and close contact businesses. Friday, stores that sell non-essentials, like jewelry and furniture, were added to the list. Firearm and hardware stores are not included.
“I applaud him for doing that because it is very succinct. There are no loopholes.”
The governor referred to it as a reverse shelter in place, taking a different approach from Georgia’s Governor Kemp.
“I think there is some confusion as to what is essential and non-essential if there ever was a shelter in place put in.”
People are still allowed to go out, and no limitations have been set as to what you can do while out of the house. And while some mayors in the Lowcountry still want a shelter in place enacted, they know people are trying to stay home without it.
“The best way to do it, the most uniform way to do it, so that we are all on the same page, would be to have the governor do it. “
