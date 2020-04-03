Padlock added to playground, hoops removed from basketball court in Metter

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Metter’s police chief said the city’s decision to padlock the park and the playground aren’t to pull the plug on people’s fun but to protect people’s health.
City crews chained the gates and took hoops off the backboards at Jaycee Park. Chief Robert Shore says the move came after people continued filling the park, ignoring regulations about social distance and gatherings.
The chief says they're interpreting this as part of the governor's executive order. He says if playground equipment got exposed to COVID 19, it could carry the virus for days and anyone else who touched it could become infected.
“All it takes is one person in a big crowd and all of a sudden you have a pandemic,” Chief Shore said.
He says the same holds true for a pickup basketball game with dozens of players and a ball passed back and forth.
The chief says this stays in place until further notice when the city feels the pandemic is over.
