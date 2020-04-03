Red Flag Fire Alert in effect for S.C.; Richland County issues burn ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Red Flag Fire Alert is in effect for all of South Carolina.
The state’s Forestry Commission issued the alert discouraging outdoor burning.
Weather forecasts call for wind gusts and low humidity this weekend, conditions which create the potential for outdoor fires to spread rapidly, officials said.
“With the otherwise nice weather this weekend, we just want people who may be working in their yards or enjoying the outdoors to be aware of the elevated potential for fire danger,” SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones said.
Officials said the alert will also help to “reduce the strain on local fire departments and other first responders who need to remain available for COVID-19 response.”
The Red Flag Fire Alert will remain in effect until the commission lifts it.
Residents should note the alert does not ban outdoor burning, but the Forestry Commission “strongly encourages citizens to voluntarily postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted.”
The alert does trigger some local ordinances that could restrict outdoor fires, so residents should contact their local fire departments with questions.
In Richland County, “all general debris burning” is currently restricted in unincorporated areas.
