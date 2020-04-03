Richmond Hill salon owner prepares for shelter-in-place impact

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a statewide shelter-in-place order Thursday night, closing all non-essential businesses beginning Friday evening at 6 p.m.
Soon after, the stylists at The Salon on Ford Avenue in Richmond Hill gathered to clean up one last time.
“Hairdressers always want time off where people don’t need us, and we always think that’s what we want, but all I want to do is get back to work," said Laura Lane, the salon’s owner.
Lane and her two stylists worked until almost midnight on Wednesday, getting in as many clients as they could before the shelter-in-place order. The stylist with decades of experience under her belt is feeling the uncertainty, and hopes that the community will support all small businesses when they open their doors again.
“All in all, we’ll be all right, but it is scary, ‘cause you don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring," Lane said. "We’re all in it together, and just make sure that you take care of the people that take care of you.”
The salon is going to be empty for at least two weeks, but they’re preparing for the possibility that they could be closed even longer.
For Lane, the grief of closing her salon comes at an already difficult time.
“April fifth is the anniversary of my daughter, Sidney’s passing, and I do work. That is how I deal with my emotional stress, and I know that this time there are going to be a lot of people that are depressed and have a lot of anxiety, and that’s how I deal with mine," Lane explained.
She remains positive, and plans to use the downtime to focus on self-care. She added that she is thankful for her clients who have come to see her all these years.
