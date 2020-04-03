Savannah mayor frustrated amid Georgia’s new shelter-in-place order

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp’s statewide shelter-in-place order goes into effect Friday at 6 p.m. The order requires Georgians to stay home unless they’re grocery shopping, picking up medical supplies, making necessary travel, performing minimum basic operations for a business, or working in a critical infrastructure sector through April 13. The order supersedes all emergency orders previously passed at the local level.
“This order is a common-sense, measured step forward to stop the spread of COVID-19," Kemp said. “Local jurisdictions must follow this standard, no more, no less.”
That frustrated Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, who drafted an order late last month outlining which businesses could stay open and which had to close.
“Our employees have spent hours talking to businesses and residents telling them the things that were allowed and things that were prohibited. Now we’re back up in the air again,” Johnson said. “Certainly just suspended the work that we had already done to keep Savannahians safe. It’s disappointing; it’s disconcerting, and in my mind it’s dangerous.”
The governor said the order provides uniformity across the state, something local leaders had been pressing the Governor on for weeks. A fact-sheet from the Governor’s office outlines which businesses must close, like bars, nightclubs, hair salons, and more. Others not on the list can remain open as long as they follow a list of guidelines in the executive order.
Johnson’s order closed many businesses in Savannah that the governor’s order allows to open back up.
“We should be closing more things to keep people away from each other, to increase social distancing, and make sure that our residents are safe,” Johnson said.
Local police officers cannot enforce the order; only state law enforcers and sheriff’s deputies can do so as of now.
“The order will also deputize state agencies including the department of public health, department of public safety, and any other state department or state officer deputized by myself or GEMA to enforce this order," Kemp said Thursday night in a video posted to his Facebook page.
