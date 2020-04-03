Savannah Police searching for fourth suspect connected to December 2019 homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department and U.S. Marshals are searching for a fourth suspect they say is connected to a December 2019 homicide.
Kelvin Hamilton, 25, is wanted for murder and probation violation in connection to the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Tori Sterling on December 22, 2019 on W. 37th and Whitaker streets.
Hamilton is 5’11” and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He is known to frequent the area of Queen Ann Court and East Savannah, according to SPD.
Kenneth Scott, 26, was arrested in New Jersey on March 18 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force in connection to this case. Scott is currently awaiting extradition to the Chatham County Detention Center where he will be served his warrant for murder.
Alajuakee Chamell Solomon, 31, and Atravien Richardson, 31, were both apprehended and charged with murder in connection to this case earlier this year.
Anyone with information on Hamilton’s location is encouraged to contact SERFTF at (912) 721-9500 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.