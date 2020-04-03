Savannah State coach remains optimistic about 2020 football season happening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With all college sports canceled through the spring, many fans are now beginning to worry about the possibility of no college football season.
Savannah State University head coach Shawn Quinn is not one of those people.
SSU is one of the few football teams in the country to complete their spring practice workouts before the NCAA handed down their COVID-19 ruling. Quinn says the team is meeting daily via video chat and the team is working out at home with regiments from the strength and conditioning staff.
As far as the 2020 football season goes, Quinn is staying optimistic for kickoff
“Absolutely. Positively. Definitely. We have one scenario, and that’s to kick off in September and get going and get the guys back here and get going. That’s the only way of looking at it. We just have to continue to stay positive and make the decisions, and hopefully life will get back to normal here once we figure this thing out,” Quinn said.
Savannah State is coming off the program’s best season in 20 years. The Tigers haven’t released their 2020 schedule yet, but plan to do so soon.
