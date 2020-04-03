SC governor orders suspension of short-term rentals from people from COVID-19 hot spots

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered the suspension of short-term rentals and hotels to people from COVID-19 hot spots.
McMaster has identified the hot spots as New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
The governor has also extended his closure of non-essential businesses to include clothing stores, shoe stores, florists, sporting goods stores, music stores and home furnishing stores
You can watch the whole press conference below. This story will be updated.
State health officials announced Friday afternoon that there were three additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 34, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The three patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Richland County and one of Greenville County.
DHEC also is reporting 147 additional cases of COVID-19.
As of today, the total number statewide is 1,700 cases in all 46 counties.
