Several confirmed COVID-19 cases at Marine Corps Depot - Parris Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Some members of our military have contracted COVID-19 while on their installation. Marine Corps Depot - Parris Island has several confirmed cases of the virus and while they are not taking any new recruits, they’re still is training and graduation ceremonies.
No cheers from loved ones after 12 weeks of boot camp and graduation. No visitors at all are allowed on the depot.
"It doesn't take away from the achievement that these young men and women have of earning the title: Marine,” Capt. Bryan McDonnell said.
The installation usually live streams graduation when it was inside. Friday's graduation will be outside, and they're still working out the streaming.
"It definitely is a challenge and I think it's something that will kind of prepare them for the way life of service in the military sometimes demands of its families,” Capt. McDonnell said.
Close contact is avoided as much as possible - implementing the 14 day rule - which changes the order of training.
"For example, to get your martial arts belt, you need to know a set of moves, one or two of which may involve touching someone else rather than the strikes and kicks. Those have all been moved from earlier on in the training period to past training day eleven, which on the actual calendar is more than 20 days after they've arrived at the Depot, or approximately 20 days,” Capt. McDonnell said.
The Department of Defense decided not release any more specific numbers for any installation across the country for operational security.
"That's kind of highlighting a vulnerability that maybe they won't action on, but they might. So, what we call presenting yourself as a hard target is basically not offering up that information, which someone might piece together in various ways to put you in a compromised position,” Capt. McDonnell said.
The military is still reporting numbers by branch.
