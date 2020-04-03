St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System to implement new visitor restrictions on April 6

Effective Monday, April 6, 2020, St. Joseph’s/Candler will no longer allow visitors in any inpatient unit, outpatient service or physician office building. There are a few exceptions related to Labor and Delivery, Neonatal ICU, outpatient surgery and the emergency departments, each allowing one visitor a day, who will be screened. The only other exception is end-of-life support from family for a patient. In all of these cases except the EDs, the visitor needs to coordinate with the appropriate unit which will then make the request in writing for security.