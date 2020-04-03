St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System to implement new visitor restrictions on April 6

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System will implement new visitor restrictions beginning on Monday, April 6.
The increase in restrictions is due to concern over spread of COVID-19.
You can read the full update provided by St. Joseph’s/Candler below:
"Our top priority at St. Joseph’s/Candler is to protect our patients and co-workers. We have been evaluating visitor status for quite some time and continue to enhance visitor restrictions.
To that end, we are enforcing visitor restrictions beyond what we have during flu season to combat COVID-19.
Effective Monday, April 6, 2020, St. Joseph’s/Candler will no longer allow visitors in any inpatient unit, outpatient service or physician office building. There are a few exceptions related to Labor and Delivery, Neonatal ICU, outpatient surgery and the emergency departments, each allowing one visitor a day, who will be screened. The only other exception is end-of-life support from family for a patient. In all of these cases except the EDs, the visitor needs to coordinate with the appropriate unit which will then make the request in writing for security.
We are also implementing temperature checks on patients for the LCRP locations, Heart and Lung Building and the Professional Office Building (both on the Candler Hospital Campus). This may expand to other entrances at a later date."
