Tybee City Council votes to cease new guest check-ins, make changes to restaurant alcohol sales

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island City Council met Thursday to make changes to the emergency declaration regarding short-term vacation rentals and alcohol sales from restaurants.
Council voted to prohibit new guest check-ins at short-term vacation rentals beginning at noon on Friday, April 3. The order extends to midnight on April 30.
The ordinance applies to all operators, owners or managers of STVRs, hotels, motels, bed & breakfasts and all other rental lodging accommodations, according to the city. The ordinance does not apply to first responders or public safety personnel in need of shelter.
The ordinance also statest that restaurants licensed to sell beer and wine for on-premises consumption may sell unopened bottles or cans of beer or wine for take-out consumption off-premises only while the emergency order is in effect.
