Tybee leaders seek clarification on governor’s order; will keep beaches closed

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s “shelter in place” order will take effect at 6 p.m. on Friday. However, aspects of it are confusing to many people. One of those areas is the beaches.
Are they now back open?
Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen said there's a lot of uncertainty right now in regards to the governor's order.
Just two weeks ago, Tybee Mayor Shirley Sessions signed an emergency directive to close the beach.
"Right now, the beaches are closed. Until we get more clarification from the governor’s office, those beaches will remain closed and the same enforcement provisions will apply,” Gillen said.
The governor's office released a statement saying, "if beaches were closed under an emergency declaration, they are now open."
The city manager says Tybee's city attorney, as well as the county's attorney, are working on this.
"The DNR has said that there can be no tents or umbrellas seaward of the high water mark. With our renourishment, more than half of the beach is landward of the high water mark. Right now, that point is moved because the beaches remain closed at this point,” Gillen said.
Gillen says the mayor is talking with state representative, state senator and U.S. congressman for clarity.
You can read a letter sent to Gov. Kemp from the Tybee mayor:
