Tybee Market IGA implementing safety protocols to stay open, keep people safe

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Market IGA has implemented several efforts to make sure their customers and employees stay safe.
Before heading into the market to get groceries, people are being given vinyl gloves. This is just another way owner, Mike Hosti, is making sure people have a sense of safety while they shop.
"Gloves are just one more step of keeping the local folks, that are living here on the island, coming in and out of the store safe,” Hosti said.
Hosti says he has an employee outside making sure customers get their gloves. This employee is also making sure that there are only 10 people in the store at a time.
"The same person who's outside handing out the gloves and counting the 10 people and letting people in once one goes out is, at the same time, supplying a trash can so that people can throw the gloves away,” Hosti said.
The owner says the store is doing their best to stay well-stocked and making sure people don't hoard items. He says they have things like toilet paper and paper towels but keeping things like hand sanitizer and soaps on the shelves has been hard.
"The pump hand soap is almost impossible. There are a few items like Ramen noodles that are kind of hard to come by. Bleach is in and out. Sanitizer wipes and Clorox wipes come in and as quick as they're put on the shelves they're gone,” Hosti said.
The market says all the hand baskets and carts have been disinfected with Quat cleaner, which Hosti says can last for weeks.
"We have signage at the doors, and we have signage on the shelves reminding people to stay six feet apart,” he said.
Home delivery and curbside pickup are also options for people. This will be even more valuable as Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s shelter at home order goes into effect Friday at 6 p.m.
"We open at 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. for seniors on weekdays. The deliveries and curbside pickup are weekdays only. Saturday and Sunday, we open at 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.,” Hosti said.
The market will also be getting signs to remind customers of social distancing and protective sneeze guards for the cashiers and deli workers.
