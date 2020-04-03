Wayne Co. deputies switch to new uniforms

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Many law enforcement agencies around the state have implemented new policies designed to protect the community and officers.
In Wayne County, residents might notice Sheriff’s deputies in new uniforms.
It’s been about a week since Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies have switched to their new uniforms. The sheriff says it’s another way to slow the spread of COVID-19.
They’re called Class B uniforms, and the Sheriff says deputies could wear them for about two days before they needed a good wash at the dry cleaners.
Sheriff John Carter says, after learning the coronavirus could stick to clothes, he made the decision to switch to new uniforms - a polo and cargo pants.
By switching, Sheriff Carter says deputies can now wash their uniforms daily at home, limiting any exposure possible exposure to the virus.
“Sometimes we change twice a day depending on the situations we’ve been to, or if we think we’ve been involved with somebody that is getting tested. Those are things we look at," said Sheriff Carter.
Georgia’s “shelter in place” order takes effect at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 3.
The Governor has signed an executive order which allows local law enforcement agencies to enforce the order.
