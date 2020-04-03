With liquor sales up, new practices take effect at local stores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The bars are closed right now, so people are having to become their own bartender and mixologist, and they’ve definitely been buying the needed ingredients.
Nielsen reports booze sales jumped 55% in the third week of March compared to the same time last year.
As it stands, bars and restaurants are closed but liquor stores are still allowed to be open.
WTOC visited Habersham Beverage Warehouse this week. Owner Bubba Rosenthal says despite the circumstances, his sales have been booming. He says they’ve tried to practice the guidelines recommended by the federal government. The store has a couple of hand sanitizing stations. Employees are also wearing gloves, wiping down surfaces, and asking customers to maintain that six feet of social distance.
The owner says people are choosing to stay indoors and picnic at home.
Rosenthal has reduced the store’s hours. However, he says they will continue to operate until the city, county, or state tells them otherwise.
