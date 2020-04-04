Comfortable weather continues!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ll remain dry heading into the evening as temperatures from the 70s before sunset into the 60s for the rest of the evening. A light easterly breeze will be around overnight with lows falling into the mid to upper 60s early Sunday morning.
Tybee Island Tides: 0.7′ 12:28AM | 8.8′ 6:13AM | 0.6′ 12:59PM
Sunday starts out partly cloud with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 60s by lunchtime. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday afternoon, generally west of I-95. These showers will be sparse, so many of us will remain dry. Highs top out in the upper 70s to about 80 degrees, making for another nice day to go for a walk or open the windows.
Monday begins mild, with lows near 60 degrees. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s along with just a slight chance of a shower along the afternoon sea breeze. There’s a better chance for showers Tuesday afternoon into the evening, but the chance for thunderstorms are limited.
Wednesday and Thursday will be warm with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s with slight rain chances each day. This warmth is ahead of our next front that arrives at the end of the week, cooling us back to the upper 70s Friday afternoon along with a chance for showers.
Saturday morning will be cool with lows back in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday will be even “cooler” with morning lows in the low to mid 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
