Drive-through pep-rally: Boys and Girls Club of Bluffton tries to uplift members during closure

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - For two hours Friday afternoon, the staff of the Boys and Girls Club of Bluffton waited outside with their signs as parents drove their kids through the parking lot. It a drive-through pep-rally for the kids.
There were smiles, cheering, waving and encouragement.
The Boys and Girls Club has been closed nearly a month. It’s the longest they’ve ever been closed in their 22 years in the Lowcountry.
The staff members said they miss seeing the kids faces, and by the looks of the kids in the cars, the feeling was mutual.
{MOLLY HORNBEACK/ DIRECTOR OF THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF BLUFFTON} “What is it that we can do to continue to help them rise above whats happening in our world today and feel safe and secure with it," said Molly Hornbeack, the Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Bluffton.
They had special posters to celebrate the March and April birthdays. Kate Farofalo said it was a nice surprise. She turns ten on Saturday and missed her Boys and Girls Club family.
“It was very great, because I hadn’t seen them in such a long time, and I’m like, where are these people? What are they doing at this time? I hope that they’re safe and not with you-know-what.”
The staff is offering tutoring services through Zoom for their kids, and are calling now and then to check in on them.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.