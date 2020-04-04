Memorial Health doctor describes emergency room as the 'calm before the storm’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -One doctor with Memorial Health is describing the quiet in the emergency room as the “calm before the storm.”
Dr. Jay Goldstein is the ER’s medical director. His statement comes as the hospital expects a surge in COVID-19 patients.
Goldstein calls it a scary situation.
The doctor says about six months ago, he would see around five-10 patients come in with a cough, cold and congestion in a six month period.
He says he saw eight patients in a row with those symptoms just a few days ago. Dr. Goldstein says coronavirus is here and in our community and wants the public to take it seriously.
“I don’t see it on my own street," says Dr. Goldstein. "I don’t see it in my neighborhood. I don’t see it at the grocery stores. It is scary. I think the opportunity for people to start taking that warning seriously, I think the false sense of security that we’re not seeing a lot of positive tests in the community is basically relied on because it’s the only inpatients that we’re testing. We’re not testing the outpatients.”
