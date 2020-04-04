More than 2,400 people have coronavirus in North Carolina, 25 deaths reported

By WBTV Web Staff | April 4, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT - Updated April 4 at 12:09 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina health officials reported a total of 2,093 cases of coronavirus across 88 counties on Friday morning.

On Saturday, state health officials said 24 deaths were reported, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).

That figure only includes two of the three deaths reported in Mecklenburg County.

The latest number includes 635 cases in Mecklenburg County, the NCDHHS website reports.

As of Saturday morning, more than 38,000 tests have been conducted. Fifty-one percent of positive cases are adults between ages 18-49, 28 percent are ages 50-64 and 20 percent of cases are adults 65 and older.

Public schools in the state will remain closed through May 15, Cooper announced in an order Monday.

An order for North Carolina remains in place to keep mass gatherings to 50 people or less.

Gov. Cooper also previously issued an executive order that closes bars and restaurants to dine-in customers. The order unlocked unemployment benefits for those who lost, or lose, their job during the coronavirus outbreak.

