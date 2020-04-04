Thompson tabbed to take over Beach football

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Beach Bulldogs didn’t have to go far to find the replacement for the retiring Ulysses Hawthorne, promoting offensive coordinator and former Memorial Day head coach Michael Thompson.
Thompson led the Bulldog offense in 2019, and was the head coach at Memorial Day for 11 seasons.
While at Memorial, Thompson led the Blue Thunder to a 103-31-1 record and six GISA state football championships. He also coached the basketball team to a pair of state titles.
Thompson takes over for Hawthorne, who is stepping down after 21 seasons leading the Bulldogs. In his first year as offensive playcaller, Thompson helped the Bulldogs average 30 points a game for the first time in program history.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.