Tybee Island bar uses renovation to donate to employees

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -A dollar bill can go a long way. This was proven when a local bar owner decided to make some renovations, including taking down thousands of dollars worth of bills off her walls so she could donate the money to her staff in this unprecedented time.
The Sand Bar on Tybee Island is often known as the bar with bills covering the walls. Bills given to them by their customers who they say would come back time and time again to see their bill.
“We are so happy to be able to do this," said owner Jennifer Knox. "It’s amazing.”
Dollar bills have covered the walls and ceiling of The Sand Bar for six years/
“It’s just home to a lot of people," Knox said. "We have bar church here, a sign class here. A lot of awesome stuff that brings the community together.”
Since the COVID-19 outbreak caused them to temporarily close their doors, owner Jennifer Knox and volunteers spent 3 days taking the bills off one by one.
“We literally had money on the walls and time on our hands," Knox said. "There was not a more perfect time to give back to my people.”
Knox says people would write their memories on the bills, detailing events like anniversaries and other special occasions they were celebrating at the time of their visit.
“Each one is a message of love and now we can give that love in return,” says Pam Hessler, Knox’s mother.
The bills that lined the bar added up to a total of $3,714.
People caught word of their generosity, and additional donations poured in, totaling 390 in donations. The grand total of $4,104 is being split up and given to her bartenders and musicians.
Employee Lydia Clark and others are each getting about $600.
“Oh my god!” Clark exclaimed. “That will pay my rent.”
It's a labor of love during a time of uncertainty.
When Knox decided to do this, she ran a contest for people to guess what they thought the total would be. The winner will be getting a prize.
