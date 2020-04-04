Tybee Island Police Officer tests positive for coronavirus

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Tybee Island confirmed on Saturday that a Tybee police officer tested positive for coronavirus.
The City says they have worked to trace which other members of the police department interacted with this officer. Four officers have been identified and were immediately quarantined. An additional five officers have been quarantined out of caution.
The city says they have enough staffing to cover all shifts during the quarantine and have asked Georgia State Patrol for additional help.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.