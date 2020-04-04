Tybee mayor issues update after governor’s order reopens beaches

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island mayor Shirley Sessions released an update Saturday on the reopening of the beaches after Governor Kemp’s order.
The mayor said in a statement:
"As the Pentagon ordered 100,000 body bags to store the corpses of Americans killed by the Coronavirus, Governor Brian Kemp dictated that Georgia beaches must reopen, and declared any decision makers who refused to follow these orders would face prison and/or fines.
While the beaches have to reopen under the Governor’s order, Tybee will not have beach access and parking lots will remain closed until further notice. It should also be noted that Tybee currently is not properly staffed with Emergency Medical Services and there are no life guards in place. At no time has the state designated a single point of contact to orchestrate the implementation of the Governor’s plan.
Additionally in spite of the serious health situation facing our community and the world, Governor Kemp has rescinded all restrictions put in place by local municipalities since March 1st.
Tybee City Council and I are devastated by the sudden directives and do not support his decisions. The health of our residents, staff and visitors are being put at risk and we will pursue legal avenues to overturn his reckless mandate."
Georgia State Patrol had 15 units on the island Saturday. Tybee lifeguards were also patrolling the beaches along with 2 DNR units on 4-wheelers.
The sign blocking the beach entrance near the pier has been removed, but it is unknown who did it.
As of Saturday afternoon, officials estimated roughly 150 people were out at the beaches on Tybee.
