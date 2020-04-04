Williams named head boys’ basketball coach at New Hampstead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The New Hampstead Phoenix have hired the second head boys’ basketball coach in program history, tabbing Jeff Williams the new leader.
Williams comes to Savannah after four seasons as the head coach at Lakeside-Evans, where he led the Panthers to four straight state playoff seasons. During his tenure, Lakeside won 20 games in two seasons.
Williams will take over for Tonya Mackey, who is the only coach in program history. Mackey stepped down after health concerns earlier this year. In the eight seasons of the program’s existence, the Phoenix have made the state playoffs seven times.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.