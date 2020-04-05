BP offers fuel discount to first responders, healthcare workers during coronavirus pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - BP is offering fuel discounts to first responders, nurses, doctors and hospital staff as a ‘thank you’ during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Thank you for being on the front lines and keeping our communities healthy and safe. We are honored to be supporting you and helping you get where you need to go,” the company said on its website.
Qualifying professionals can get 50 cents off at the pump at any BP or Amoco gas station.
Those who want to sign up need to verify their status through ID.me, a website that “simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online.”
The company is encouraging consumers to support local heroes by sharing the link with any first responder, doctor, nurse, or hospital worker and by submitting a personal “thank you” by sharing a post on social media and using #bpSupportsLocalHeroes.
For more information on the discount, click here to visit the BP website.
