Few isolated showers possible Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday starts out partly cloud with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 60s by lunchtime. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday afternoon into the evening, generally west of I-95. These showers will be sparse, so many of us will remain dry. Highs top out in the upper 70s to about 80 degrees, making for another nice day to go for a walk or open the windows.