Governor Brian Kemp names new Coronavirus Task Force Committee

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Brian Kemp announced Sunday, April 5, the members of the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force Community Outreach Committee.
The full list of this committee can be found below:
Community Outreach Committee
Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO, The King Center - Co-Chair
Leo Smith, President, Engaged Futures Group, LLC - Co-Chair
Santiago Marquez, President and CEO, Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Representative Calvin Smyre, Dean of the Georgia House of Representatives
Leona Barr-Davenport, President and CEO, Atlanta Business League
Nancy Flake Johnson, President and CEO, Urban League of Greater Atlanta
Reverend Tim McDonald III, Pastor, First Iconium Baptist Church - Moreland Avenue
Pastor Reggie Joiner, CEO and Founder, Orange
Tres Hamilton, CEO, Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority
Natalie Keng, Founder and CEO, Chinese Southern Belle, LLC
Jasmine Crowe, Founder and CEO, Goodr, Inc.
Dr. Wayne S. Morris, MD - Internal Medicine/Geriatrics
Laura Mathis, Executive Director, Middle Georgia Regional Commission
Rodney D. Bullard, Executive Director, Chick-fil-A Foundation
Jacob Vallo, Senior Director of Transit Oriented Development and Real Estate, MARTA
Sunny Patel, Operations Manager, Office of the Governor
“To continue to serve the needs of all Georgians during this challenging time, we have formed the Community Outreach Committee,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Comprised of talented individuals from the public and private sectors, I am confident this committee will ensure that our state remains prepared in the fight against COVID-19.”
