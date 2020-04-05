Sunshine & warmer temperatures return Monday!

Tuesday starts out in the lower 60s with highs in the mid 70s along with an isolated shower possible. Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80. Some areas will even reach 90° Thursday afternoon. Savannah’s record high for April 9th (Thursday) is 91° set in 2011, but we will probably top out just shy of that. There’s just a slight chance for showers for both Wednesday and Thursday.