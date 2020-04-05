Sunshine & warmer temperatures return Monday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Isolated showers linger late this afternoon into the evening, mainly along and west of I-95. Cloud cover dissipates this evening as temperatures fall into the 60s after sunset.
Tybee Island Tides: 8.7' 6:44PM | 0.3' 1:26AM | 9.3' 7:09AM
Patchy fog will likely develop overnight, mainly near areas that received rain Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures fall to the mid to upper 50s early Monday morning without much wind around. High tide at Fort Pulaski on is projected to reach 9.3’ at 7:09 a.m., which puts the river gauge briefly in the minor flood stage (9.2’).
Temperatures warm to the upper 70s by lunchtime as our skies become mostly sunny Monday afternoon. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s, which is about 5 degrees above average for this time of the year. A stray shower is possible, but the vast majority of us will be dry on Monday.
Tuesday starts out in the lower 60s with highs in the mid 70s along with an isolated shower possible. Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80. Some areas will even reach 90° Thursday afternoon. Savannah’s record high for April 9th (Thursday) is 91° set in 2011, but we will probably top out just shy of that. There’s just a slight chance for showers for both Wednesday and Thursday.
A “cold” front will move through the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire Thursday into Friday, capping highs in the mid 70s on Friday along with a chance for showers. Saturday morning will be cooler with morning lows back in the mid 50s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.