Wayne County triplets celebrate college acceptance

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -A Wayne County family is celebrating not one, but three college acceptances.
The Correa triplets found out they'll be going to some of the top universities in the country.
"If you don't have a paper on the wall, it's going to be very hard to get a job - a nice paying job."
This is what Enrique Correa and his wife told their triplets Adrian, Anthony, and Vanessa since they were young.
“It’s exceptional," Enrique said. "They’re first-year college students.”
The siblings attend Wayne County High School and will soon leave to some of the nation’s top universities.
“The University of Virginia,” says Adrian Correa.
“Harvard University.” That’s Vanessa Correa.
With Anthony heading to the University of Pennsylvania.
"Nobody's ever gone past high school."
The triplets credit good old sibling rivalry for their accomplishments.
“It was a good race all of high school and middle school," says Adrian. "That’s what pushed us along. I don’t think we’d be here without each other.”
All three are looking at careers in law and if you ask them, no dream is too big.
“I want to work for a company and be the company lawyer," says Vanessa. "Then I want to move up and be a CFO for a company or something like that.”
In addition to getting accepted to top universities, Adrian, Anthony, and Vanessa are at the top of their class.
Vanessa will graduate as valedictorian and Anthony as salutatorian.
“I wasn’t just going to let up and let him win,” Vanessa said.
And Adrian ranks fifth in his senior class.
“Apparently they won,” he says.
But in the end, if you take out the competition, all three are winners.
“To have people that care about you, and want you to do better.”
The father says it will be much quieter in the house once the triplets leave to college- no more sibiling rivalry.
He and his wife plan to make trips to visit all three of them.
