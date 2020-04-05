Wilmington Island couple performs from driveway

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -A husband and wife on Wilmington Island have been out of work for the last 3 weeks. They are musicians but don’t have any venues to play at.
Husband and wife, Becky and Victor Solis say they’ve been playing together since 2003. For the first time, their venue is their driveway.
“We’re not playing anywhere else right now," says Victor Solis. "So it’s a way for us to keep playing.”
Twice a week, people can escape their new reality and find peace and joy in their music.
“We started hearing claps from random yards around the neighborhood," Solis said. "And it was awesome just to see the life that it brought back to people, the smiles on their faces.”
The duo are also finding ways to connect with fans from afar by streaming their concerts through Facebook. Their band, Keystone Postcard, sings covers of songs along with their originals.
“I do about 300-350 gigs a year," Solis said. "She plays about 200 gigs a year. Total it’s like 550 a year and right now we’re at zero.”
As full-time musicians, they rely on restaurants and bars to hire them.
“As parents, it’s terrifying that we’ve been out of work,” Solis said.
But by going out on a whim, they've found a way to do what they do best.
“We’re entertainers," Solis says. "That’s what we do. No matter the situation, we love making people feel good.”
Folks who come to their shows are practicing social distancing by often listening from their cars or spacing out their lawn chairs sticking with their family groups.
“We don’t want to part of the problem," says Solis. "We’re trying to be part of the solution.”
A solution that involves a guitar and two powerful voices.
They have concerts on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 3. You can find their music on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.