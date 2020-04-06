Beaufort City Council to consider shelter-in-place during emergency meeting

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort City Council will hold a Special Emergency Council Meeting on Monday to discuss coronavirus concerns.
The council will consider an emergency ordinance directing residents within the city to shelter in place during the City’s COVID-19 Emergency Declaration.
Council members will participate in the meeting via the Zoom web-conferencing app at 12:00 p.m. on Monday.
The meeting will be streamed live on the City’s Facebook page and public comment can be made on Facebook.
If passed, the shelter-in-place would take effect at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.