Chatham Co. Health Dept. vital records office temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

“We believe the risk of exposure to clients is low. Vital Records provides birth and death records and is housed in the Chatham County Health Department building at 1395 Eisenhower Drive in Savannah. A pane of glass separates clients from the Vital Records staff members, so close contact is unlikely. Recent clients of the Vital Records office are advised to take the same precautions as all residents: avoid unnecessary contact with people outside your household, cover your nose and mouth when in public spaces like grocery stores and pharmacies, and call a physician if you develop symptoms.”