Consider This: Gov. Kemp’s executive order a step backwards

Governor Kemp also decided not to follow the lead of the mayors and leaders of municipalities who he urged to put measures in place to protect their own communities. The governor had said for weeks that it was impossible for him to create a blanket order for the state, since the needs were really community by community. Did Albany need the same order as Statesboro? So frustrated mayors and town councils did what the Governor wouldn’t and began taking action that was best for the health wellbeing of their communities.