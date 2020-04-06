Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 4-6-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure remains centered off the east coast today and Tuesday. This will keep us warm and mainly dry. Some upper level moisture will move over the area Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring back more clouds and a slight rain chance. Temps will soar to near 90 Thursday before a cold front late. Cooler temps Friday and Saturday. The front will not have much moisture so our rain chances remain low. Low pressure will impact the area Sunday with our best chance for rain and storms.
Today will be sunny, highs 76-85.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, lows 61-65.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 80-85.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 90. Record high is 91 in 2011.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy, lows near 60.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.
