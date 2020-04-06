Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 4-6-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure remains centered off the east coast today and Tuesday. This will keep us warm and mainly dry. Some upper level moisture will move over the area Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring back more clouds and a slight rain chance. Temps will soar to near 90 Thursday before a cold front late. Cooler temps Friday and Saturday. The front will not have much moisture so our rain chances remain low. Low pressure will impact the area Sunday with our best chance for rain and storms.