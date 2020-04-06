DHEC: More than 2,000 COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, 44 total deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 132 new cases of COVID-19, including four additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 2,049 and 44 total deaths.
DHEC says three of the four people who have died were elderly. Of the three, two were known to have underlying health conditions and one is under investigation. The fourth person was a middle-aged person who had underlying health conditions. The residents were from Clarendon, Horry, Beaufort and Lee counties.
As of Saturday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory says they have conducted 7,571 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 876 were positive and 6,695 were negative. A total of 18,930 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing seven days a week.
As of Saturday, DHEC says 5,917 hospital beds are available and 6,283 are utilized, which is a 51.5 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 6.8 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.
