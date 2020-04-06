Georgia coronavirus cases reach over 7,300

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 7,314 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the noon Monday (4/6) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 is now 229. A total of 1,332 confirmed cases are hospitalized.
Three deaths have been reported in Chatham County, two in Bryan County, one in Effingham County, and one in Toombs County.
Over 31,200 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide.
The following are the number of confirmed cases for counties in the WTOC viewing area, according to DPH:
· Appling County: 6
· Bacon County: 7
· Bryan County: 21
· Bulloch County: 8
· Camden County: 9
· Candler County: 2
· Chatham County: 104
· Effingham County: 13
· Glynn County: 29
· Liberty County: 13
· Long County: 1
· McIntosh County: 2
· Screven County: 2
· Toombs County: 7
· Tattnall County: 3
DPH releases new numbers daily at noon and 7 p.m.
