Gov. McMaster to share update on coronavirus outbreak in S.C. at 4 p.m.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster has called a news conference to address the public about the coronavirus outbreak in South Carolina.
The governor will speak at 4 p.m. Monday from the state’s Emergency Operations Center. He will be joined by health officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), who will share updated numbers about how many people have been infected with the virus in the state.
Watch the news conference right here, on air and on the WIS News Facebook page.
Monday at 5 p.m., a number of non-essential businesses will be forced to close under an executive order the governor made Friday. This is in addition to a first wave of non-essential businesses the governor closed last week.
At this time, however, McMaster has not issued a statewide stay-at-home order. South Carolina is one of fewer than 10 states across the country to not have such an order amid the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called on McMaster to step up his response to the outbreak.
As of Sunday, April 5, health officials said 2,049 people in South Carolina have contracted the virus. So far, 44 people have died.
New testing information from DHEC shows there have been 18,976 people tested in South Carolina between its public lab and several private labs.
This story will be updated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of the coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Most people can recover from the virus at home using over-the-counter medications to treat their symptoms.
Those who are at the highest risk of developing severe case of COVID-19 are the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Young people who contract the virus are not likely to have a serious case, research shows. However, the CDC said about 40% of people who needed to be hospitalized due to the coronavirus are between the ages of 20 and 54.
Those who are hospitalized with serious cases of COVID-19 have trouble breathing, and many need support from ventilators, which breathe for them. The U.S. is working to produce more of the machines to prepare, but experts fear a shortage of the life-saving devices.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider. Avoid going to the doctor or an emergency room unless the situation is life-threatening.
People without a doctor can take advantage of free online screening from Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
MUSC has an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Go to musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
Prisma Health also has a free virtual visit, which allows patients to video conference with a doctor instead of coming into a facility. The goal is to keep patients who don’t need to be treated at a hospital at home. Go to prismahealth.org/virtual-visit and use promo code COVID19 for a free virtual visit.
For more information on COVID-19, click or tap here to visit the CDC’s website.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.