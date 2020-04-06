Hampton County annual Watermelon Festival cancelled

HAMPTON CO., S.C. (WTOC) -The oldest continuing festival in the Palmetto State will not be held this year.
This would have been the 78th year of the Hampton County Watermelon Festival. The Festival Committee posted on Facebook that the annual celebration will be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival, which is run by volunteers, is held every year in the last week of June. Organizers say they made the decision to cancel as there is no foreseeable date as to when large crowds will be allowed.
The Festival Committee promises that the festival will go on next year.
