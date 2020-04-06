How to organize your home like a pro

“Taking your sweaters out, and really looking at what did you use," Turk says. "It’s really all about what you need, editing out what you haven’t used so that you’re not just shoving a bunch of sweaters in to deal with next season. Right? So if you haven’t worn it in five years, but you’re like ‘oh I’m going to hold onto this chunky sweater because I love it’, but you didn’t wear it, I always say like put that aside, and then finish everything else, then go back to it and think even harder that you probably should give it away. It’s really about editing when you’re transitioning and that’s like step number one. I always like to switch different things in my closet like shorts and sweaters. So whereever my shorts are in the winter, my sweaters are in the summer. So that’s the kind of system I think about. So same things with shoes, so like my winter shoes are in the back in the summer and I bring them forward in the winter and vice versa.”