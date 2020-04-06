Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

SPARTA, Ga. (AP) — A house built more than 200 years ago by a friend of President Andrew Jackson is on the market in eastern Georgia. But the nonprofit group selling the property in Hancock County requires that the buyer be willing to do repairs and rehabilitation work on the historic home. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation wants $130,000 for the Alston-Wiley House built by Col. Robert West Alston around 1817. The Federal-style home sits on 4 acres in the small city of Sparta, and saw some remodeling and additions before the Civil War. The home is being sold through the Georgia Trust's Revolving Fund program that saves historic properties from demolition or neglect so they can be restored by new owners.