Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

Daughter of MLK named to Georgia coronavirus outreach group
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's governor has named one of the daughters of The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to help lead a new outreach committee as the state copes with the coronavirus. Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday said The King Center CEO Bernice King will co-chair the committee with Engaged Futures Group LLC President Leo Smith. More than a dozen other members, including business and nonprofit leaders, make up the committee. Georgia has seen more than 200 deaths in the state and more than 1,200 have been hospitalized. Total infections confirmed in the state exceed 6,600.
Island mayor battles Georgia governor over virus limitations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mayor of small Georgia beach community is in very public battle with the state's governor over how to protect the public during the coronavirus outbreak. Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions drew attention far beyond her coastal city this weekend with a statement accusing Gov. Brian Kemp of imposing a “reckless mandate” to reopen the island's beach. The order came two weeks after Tybee Island's city council voted unanimously that the beach should be closed to prevent crowds from potentially spreading the virus. Kemp's spokeswoman says state law enforcement officers are patrolling the beach east of Savannah to enforce social distancing. The governor says people need fresh air to weather the lockdown.
Coronavirus pandemic disrupts Appalachian Trail dreams
COSBY, Tenn. (AP) — Hikers on the Appalachian Trail face difficult decisions as the coronavirus pandemic worsens: postpone a dream or ignore warnings and keep hiking. Alexandra Eagle and Jonathan Hall planned for a year before setting out March 9 to hike the 2,190-mile trail for their honeymoon. They knew about the new coronavirus spreading across the globe but considered themselves lucky to be trading Brooklyn for a tent on the trail. But the Appalachian Trail Conservancy has urged hikers to leave the trail. For Eagle and Hall, their difficult decision to end their hike came down to the small chance they might catch the virus, something Eagle said she couldn’t live with.
Seafood industry struggling to stay afloat amid outbreak
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The seafood industry has been upended by the spread of the coronavirus, which has halted restaurant sales and sent fishermen and dealers scrambling for new markets. Seafood is a global industry that relies on a complex network of fishermen, processors, buyers and distributors. They've all been affected by the virus. The lack of demand for seafood has sent prices tumbling and led some fishermen to tie up their boats until the virus subsides. Members of the U.S. seafood industry are calling on the Trump administration and Congress to help them weather the uncertain time.
Georgia home built over 200 years ago for sale, needs repair
SPARTA, Ga. (AP) — A house built more than 200 years ago by a friend of President Andrew Jackson is on the market in eastern Georgia. But the nonprofit group selling the property in Hancock County requires that the buyer be willing to do repairs and rehabilitation work on the historic home. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation wants $130,000 for the Alston-Wiley House built by Col. Robert West Alston around 1817. The Federal-style home sits on 4 acres in the small city of Sparta, and saw some remodeling and additions before the Civil War. The home is being sold through the Georgia Trust's Revolving Fund program that saves historic properties from demolition or neglect so they can be restored by new owners.
Virus deaths top 200 in Georgia as stay-home order kicks in
ATLANTA (AP) — Coronavirus deaths in Georgia now exceed 200 as a statewide shelter-at-home order takes effect. Saturday marked the first full day of Georgia residents living under Gov. Brian Kemp's emergency order requiring them to stay home except under specified circumstances. It will be enforced until April 13 and could be extended. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Saturday that 208 people in the state have died because of the new virus. More than 6,300 infections have been confirmed statewide, and more than 1,200 have been hospitalized. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis told The Telegraph of Macon that his deputies will not be stopping people without probable cause.
Civil rights hero Lowery honored at private Atlanta funeral
ATLANTA (AP) — The family of the Rev. Joseph Lowery is saying farewell to the civil rights veteran with a private funeral kept small because of the coronavirus pandemic. About 10 members of Lowery's family attended a graveside service Saturday in Atlanta after his casket arrived in a horse-drawn caisson attended by men in top hats. Lowery helped Martin Luther King Jr. start the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and decades later delivered a prayer at President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration. The Atlanta minister was 98 when he died March 27. The family said his death was from natural causes not related to the virus.
Georgia officer shot during chase; murder suspect arrested
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to look into a shooting Saturday that has left an officer injured and a murder suspect in custody. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports College Park spokesman Gerald Walker says one of the city’s officers was shot while chasing a murder suspect. The officer, identified as Sgt. Charles Landrum, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where doctors removed the bullet from his neck. Walker says he's expected to remain hospitalized overnight for observation.