Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

Mandatory legislator quarantine sought after SC session
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina lawmaker is seeking a “mandatory quarantine at home” for all state legislators following this week’s special session amid the coronavirus outbreak. State Rep. Justin Bamberg wrote to House Speaker Jay Lucas on Sunday, noting that he supports the decision for lawmakers to hold the one-day House and Senate sessions Wednesday. But he also said that the legislators’ gatherings “run counter to the mandates and suggestions in place for our citizens.” A spokeswoman for Lucas did not immediately return an email message seeking comment Sunday afternoon.
South Carolina to get new, lower budget prediction
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The board that predicts how much money South Carolina will take in from taxes and fees to help set the budget is meeting Thursday. The Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Board postponed March’s meeting for three weeks after the coronavirus caused a massive economic downturn and some 100,000 people to report they lost their jobs in two weeks. Economists agree South Carolina won't have $1.8 billion extra to spend as earlier predicted and the House budget passed last month must be rewritten. It will be up to the board to decide the new revenue figures.
Carolina Panthers buy land for new practice facility in SC
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Property records show the Carolina Panthers have spent more than $16 million to buy the land for its new practice facility in South Carolina. The York County property records obtained by The Herald of Rock Hill say the NFL team wrapped up the deal to buy 240 acres near Interstate 77 in Rock Hill on March 27. The site is not currently in Rock Hill, but the city plans to annex it soon. Local officials want to create an entertainment complex with hotels and restaurants. The team hopes to open the practice facility in 2022. The Panthers will continue to play their games in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Virus deaths at 40 in South Carolina; infections pass 1,900
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State officials say the coronavirus has killed 40 people in South Carolina and confirmed infections now exceed 1,900 statewide. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported its latest figured on the virus outbreak Saturday afternoon. Sheriff's departments in York and Lexington counties said each had one employee who has tested positive for COVID-19 and that both are under quarantine at home. Meanwhile, Charleston police said two businesses _ a salon and a gym _ have been cited for remaining open in violation of the city's shelter-at-home ordinance.
SC state police receive accreditation and high honor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s state police agency has again been accredited by a major law enforcement organization. The State Law Enforcement Division said it was also given an extra award by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. CALEA gave the state agency its excellence award. SLED first sought and obtained accreditation from CALEA in 1994. This is the third time the agency has received the organization’s seal of approval. SLED Chief Mark Keel says it is critical his agents be held to the highest standards.
Some Democrats say SC Legislature meeting is unsafe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are coming back to the Statehouse Wednesday, but not everyone is happy the Republican dominated House and Senate will be in session as the coronavirus spreads. Democratic state Sen. Mia McLeod of Columbia says she won't risk her life. She has sickle cell anemia. McLeod says it sends the wrong message for 170 lawmakers and staff to meet in one place when everyone else is being asked to stay apart. Democratic Sen. Thomas McElveen says the state constitution allows the governor to move the session if disease makes it unsafe. He suggests a basketabll arena. Gov. Henry McMaster says he has not received any requests.