Monday: Patchy Morning Fog, Day-Time Sunshine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a few clouds, temperatures are in the low to mid-50s in most spots through the morning commute. Areas of fog are likely and some dense fog is possible through 9 a.m.
Sunshine increases through the morning and a partly cloudy afternoon is in the forecast.
The temperature climbs into the mid and upper 70s by non; peaking in the low to mid-80s in most spots. An isolated, afternoon, shower is possible.
Tuesday begins similarly, with patchy fog and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures climb into the 80s Tuesday afternoon and an isolated shower is possible through the day.
Widely scattered rain is likely Wednesday ahead of a cold front that moves through later Thursday. Thursday afternoon is forecast to be very warm ,with some communities reaching 90°, or so under a partly cloudy sky.
Much cooler temperatures return Friday and persist into the weekend ahead of our next chance of widespread rain.
Have a great day,
Cutter
