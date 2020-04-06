Remembering State Sen. Jack Hill

FILE - In this April 3, 2009, file photo, Georgia Sen. Jack Hill, R-Reidsville, addresses fellow legislators about the state budget bill from the lower podium in the senate chamber during the last day of the legislative session in Atlanta. (Source: John Amis)
By WTOC Staff | April 6, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 7:48 PM

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - State Senator Jack Hill has passed away.

Sen. Hill, of Reidsville, Ga., was first elected to the Georgia Senate from the 4th District in 1990 and was reelected in 2018 to his 15th two-year term. The 4th Senatorial District includes: Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, part of Emanuel, Evans and part of Tattnall counties.

Hill was the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and vice chairman of Senate Rules Committee, among other positions.

