Restaurant take outs slow in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Takeout and curbside options have been available to restaurants for nearly three weeks. Many business owners on Hilton Head Island say COVID-19 concerns are starting to take a real toll on business as usual.
If you feel like social distancing guidelines are changing day by day, you’re not the only one that feels like that. Restaurants all over Hilton Head Island are having to adapt and change as the rules change to what and how they can serve their customers.
“In the beginning, business was quite busy. Sales were up. I was, it actually exceeded my expectations. As of now sales remain steady, but I think over the past two weeks since takeout and delivery first started, I think there has been a gradual decline," said Giuseppi’s Partner Jim Loniero.
The push for restaurant service is starting to taper off.
“We’ve slowed down a little bit, unfortunately. From the takeout in the beginning. But we expected that to happen. Given everyone’s financial situation," said Tios Mexican owner Sally Zuniga.
For Tios Mexican restaurant, they have faced challenges.
“Just making sure that we are making financial, the correct financial decisions.“
They say the limitations are already impacting their long-term plans.
“We had big plans to open more locations. You know, that’s definitely something we are going to be thinking about in the near future.”
So far Giuseppe‘s Pizza and Pasta House has been a bit luckier
“I think when this has passed on, I think it will continue to be business as usual," said Loniero.
But both companies are making sure to look out for their own.
“We are still busy enough in order to have people on the clock. Cokes, delivery drivers, counter people, dishwashers.”
While Giuseppes employees are being paid a wage, Tios has partnered with a nonprofit to make sure their employees stay fed
“We’ve partnered with Hungry Heart,“ said Zuniga.
And to make sure they can be a foundation.
“We are here for them and we are trying everything we possibly can to make sure that they are supported during this time.”
And restaurants on the Island say as long as people continue to socially distance and use take out, they think they will be okay through this pandemic.
