Scoot’s School educates children about sea turtles on Facebook Live

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -If you're looking for another way to keep your children entertained at home once they're done with your schoolwork, there's a great resource available from the coast!
The Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island kicked off Scoot’s School, teaching children about the center and its creatures. You can find their videos on the Georgia Sea Turtle Center Facebook page.
There are a few things you can do to keep sea turtles safe when you're out on the water:
- Be aware of your surroundings. Look for a sea turtle that might be coming up to the surface for a breath of fresh air.
- Follow posted speed limits and “no wake” zones.
