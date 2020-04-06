Toombs Co. High School staff create video to remind students they care

By Mariah Congedo | April 6, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 1:10 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Since school is out, teachers and faculty still want to stay connected with the students.

Toombs County High School put together a video to show the students that they're thinking of them. Teachers and staff members each wrote messages reminding them to stay safe, continue working hard and that they'll get through this together.

The video was posted on their social media for everyone to see.

A message for our students...see the video below made especially for you from the entire TCHS faculty and staff! We love you and miss you! #socialdistancing #staysafe #goawaycoronavirus #shine #tchsdawgs

Principal Marissa Morris says finding ways to stay connected and reminding students that they're not alone was the video's purpose.

"We didn't know, on March 13 that'd be the last day that we would see a lot of our students and school would be closed down. It's just been heartbreaking. I think that came through in the video and in the messages and I think that shows the students ways that they can connect with one another,” Morris said.

Principal Morris says they plan to do other things like this in the upcoming weeks.

