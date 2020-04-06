Tybee Island closes wooden beach crossovers

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Tybee Island has closed wooden crossovers leading to the beach. This closure comes shortly after Governor Brian Kemp reopened Tybee beaches to the public on Friday.
Governor Kemp’s order opened the beaches for exercise only and stresses six feet of social distancing. The City of Tybee says the closure of wooden crossovers is to help enforce this social distancing rule.
Those wishing to access the beach can use one of the five vehicle access points. These are located at Polk Street, Gulick Street, 3rd Street, 19th Street, and Inlet Street.
The City of Tybee also asks that those on the beach avoid sand dunes entirely and leave vegetation in the area undisturbed. Failure to do so can result in fines.
