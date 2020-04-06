Unified Command installing 'lifting lugs’ on capsized cargo ship off Ga. coast

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The salvage team working to remove the Golden Ray from the Saint Simons Sound is now working around the clock.
The Unified Command announced that they started nighttime operations over the weekend, on top of their daylight work.
Also, Unified Command started installing “lifting lugs” on the capsized cargo ship over the weekend. These large pieces of metal will connect the pieces of the ship to the crane that will lift them out of the water after they’re cut apart.
This was the first “lug” to be installed. There will be a total of 16.
