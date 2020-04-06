WTOC reporter tests positive for COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Here at WTOC, the coronavirus has hit close to home.
Reporter Mariah Congedo has tested positive for COVID-19. She wanted to share her story.
She talked to our Jessica Savage over the phone. She says she’s doing well, much better now that she’s past the worst of it. And she shared her symptoms in hopes that it could help others.
Since March 14, Congedo, like so many others in the WTOC family, have continued to report the news from home.
It’s a social distancing plan that’s been in place for weeks About a week into her new work routine, Congedo said she felt ill.
“Woke up, you know, typical fever symptoms. 100.4 fever, body aches, chills.”
She didn’t work that day, and as the day wore on, her symptoms worsened.
“And I took a nap. I woke up from the nap and had a 102 fever. So immediately I knew, let me go get this checked out.”
“I was sick. I did not feel good, hence why I went. But I didn’t have enough of the symptoms to where they felt it necessary to test me. So I kind of had to calm myself down and I essentially told myself - maybe I’m just making myself feel this way. Or maybe I’m reading so much about these symptoms and coronavirus that maybe I’m making myself feel these symptoms related to COVID.”
She was diagnosed with a sinus infection and severe allergies, prescribed anti-biotics and sent home.
Things got better and then much worse.
“I started getting shortness of breath doing things that were so minimal to me, like talking on the phone and just walking around my apartment. Something that typically wouldn’t exhaust me. I had to sit down. I had to take breaks. And that’s when I got nervous.”
She went back to the clinic, insisted on the test, and got one.
Ten days later, she found out she had tested positive. And she wants viewers to know this.
“You need to be persistent if you even feel the slightest bit like you could have had it or been in contact with someone who did. Just go get checked out. It’s better safe than sorry.”
Congedo also said she’s unsure of where she picked up the virus. And says the CDC guidelines are something she’s followed, but now has a much deeper appreciation for those on the other side of the virus.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.